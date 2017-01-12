'Heartbreaking': 6 Children Dead After Baltimore Fire

Baltimore City firefighters remain on the scene early on Jan. 12 after a fire on Springwood Avenue in northeast Baltimore. Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun via AP

“This collapse was horrendous,” Clark said. Three of the victims were recovered from the second floor and two were recovered from the first floor, he said. The infant was found on the first floor in a crib.

A woman and three children had escaped the burning home by the time firefighters arrived and were sent to local hospitals for treatment, Clark said. The rescued children were an 8-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy, Clark said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The woman and two of the children were in critical condition, but the 8-year-old girl was expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday, Frank said.

The girl had managed to rescue her other two siblings, pulling them from the burning home, he said.

Six other children, ranging in age from 9 months to 11 years old, had been unaccounted for in the blaze, Frank said at the press conference. All were members of the same family.

The missing children had included a 9-month-old male, 2-year-old male, two 3-year-old female twins, a 10-year-old female, and an 11-year-old female, Clark said.

“They couldn’t put the fire out, it was so strong,” Paul Keve, a witness who was going to the store at the time of the fire, told NBC News.

“People where there crying. It was a total mess out there last night,” Keve said.

