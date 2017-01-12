Fiat Chrysler Shares Plunge on EPA Accusations of Diesel Rigging

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokees are exhibited on a car dealership in New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The undisclosed software results increased nitrogen oxide emissions from the vehicles, the EPA said.

The company could be liable for civil penalties and injunctive relief for the alleged violations, the agency said. It said it is also investigating whether the auxiliary emission control devices constitute “defeat devices,” which are illegal.

Fiat Chrysler said Thursday it is “disappointed” that the EPA has decided to issue a notice of violation, and said its engines are “equipped with state-of-the-art emission control systems hardware.”

“FCA US intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably and to assure the EPA and FCA US customers that the company’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements,” the automaker said in a statement after the allegations.

“FCA US looks forward to the opportunity to meet with the EPA’s enforcement division and representatives of the new administration to demonstrate that FCA US’s emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not ‘defeat devices’ under applicable regulations and to resolve this matter expeditiously.”

The report comes after German automaker Volkswagen admitted to criminal offences in rigging U.S. emissions tests and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal fines in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

In September 2015, the EPA instituted an expanded testing program to screen for defeat devices on light-duty vehicles.

“Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught,” California Air Resources Board Chair Mary D. Nichols said in a statement. “CARB and U.S. EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration.”