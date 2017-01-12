Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looks to hire new deputies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new deputies to help the community.

“The manpower is our sheriff’s office resources,” said Colonel Aubrey Evins. “Without it, we’re not able to fully do our duties,” said Evins.

If you’re feeling a sense of duty to the public, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to know.

“Somebody that’s honest, that has integrity, willing to learn,” said Evins.

Evins says they’re looking for new deputies to fill vacancies left by recent retirements and government consolidation.

“When we need to promote to our specialty divisions like Criminal Investigations, then they have to pull from the line people, and when you take one from there you have to have a bodied replacement,” said Evins.

Much like any other business, that creates shortages–but Colonel Evins wants the best people he can get to fill them.

“Right now we just want able bodied people that can come in, that are committed, and want to do the job,” said Evins.

You’ll get training, even if you don’t know anything about law enforcement.

“If you’re coming in just right off the streets, you’ve never had any training at all, then you would go through the jail, go to the jailer’s school and then within about a year and a half you would go to the police academy,” said Evins.

That lets you help the public.

“One of the pieces of the puzzle that help us continue to do the job we need to do for the community,” said Evins.

Head over to the Macon-Bibb Human Resources Department website for more information.