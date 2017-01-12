Armed Motorist Kills Gunman Who Ambushed Arizona Trooper

Emergency personnel at the scene where an Arizona state trooper was shot Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Tonopah. Mark Henle / AP

“My concern was his life,” that second motorist, Brian Schober, of Scottsdale, Arizona, told NBC News on Thursday. He wouldn’t give any other details except to say he and the man who shot the suspect had been able to meet each other and say thank you.

According to a recording of the police radio exchange, Schober told a dispatcher: “Hello, officer down, officer down outside Tonopah. Come in, please. This is a civilian. He’s shot on I-10 on the eastbound lane — sorry, westbound lane.”

Schober continued: “He’s in real bad shape. Please send air support, helicopter, please. There are also two civilians on — off — [the] road also laying [in] unknown condition.”

The dispatcher began coordinating an emergency response, keeping Schober on the radio before asking for a status report.

“I believe he was in an altercation with a motorist,” he responded. “There’s a lady laying on the road, uh, still moving, not dead. The other gentleman was shot by a passerby who, uh, stopped the altercation after the officer was shot. …

“The suspect is occasionally snorting or breathing. He’s been shot by the passerby. He’s laying right next to the officer,” Schober reported.

