'Air Rage' Forces Delta Flight to Land as Cases Soar

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Two passengers on a plane flying from Minneapolis to Los Angeles Thursday created such a powerful ruckus that they forced the pilot to turn around — serving as a reminder of the soaring cases of “air rage.”

A video of the high-altitude fracas shows a man lunging at another passenger and a woman cursing as police pulled them both from their Delta flight.

According to Patrick Whalen, the passenger who took the video, tempers flared after a flight attendant asked the woman — who was trying to use the bathroom during takeoff — to sit down. Then the man and woman were both started shouting, he said.

“In my million miles of flying, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Whalen. “And it was… it was horrible.”

He added, “they were so unruly and so out of control.”

The Delta flight returned to Minneapolis, where the plane was met by law enforcement and the police carted of the infuriated pair.

The couple, identified as Anna Christine Koosmann, 36, and Blake Adam Fleisig, 35, both of Los Angeles, were each charged with disorderly conduct and later released, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport police.

The flight would then finally arrive in Los Angeles two-and-a-half hours later.

The prosecuting attorney for the Metropolitan Airports Commission decided against pursuing the case against Fleisig, officials told NBC News on Thursday January 12. According to Patrick Hogan, director of public affairs for the commission, Fleisig was drawn into the altercation after another passenger attempted to trip him.

Image: Delta Airlines planes sit at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
25 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Declares Bumble Bee Species Endangered for First Time
Read More»
Across The Nation
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
'Heartbreaking': 6 Children Dead After Baltimore Fire
Read More»
Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
CIA Pick Defies Trump, Says He Won't Waterboard
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»