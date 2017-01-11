Woman robbed at gunpoint outside of home in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was asked to lie on the ground while she was robbed at gunpoint outside of a home in north Macon Tuesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the 57-year-old victim was getting out of her car outside of a home on Laurel Place when a male and female approached her with guns.

The suspects demanded money and the woman’s bank card. The victim’s husband came out of the house and was asked to lie on the ground with his wife.

Deputies say the suspects took cash and a bank car from the female victim and drove off. No one was injured.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 , or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.