Warner Robins hopes to save money through lower ISO rating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins hopes to save taxpayers money with a lower ISO rating.

The rating is a symbol of how well served the community is in utilities and emergency services.

Insurance companies use the rating to adjust rates.

With a lower rating, homeowners could pay fewer taxes.

Mayor Randy Toms and Fire Chief Ross Moulton hosted a news conference at the fire station on North Pleasant Hill Road today.

Moulton says firefighters worked hard to help lower the rating.

“Firefighters on a daily basis, they have to keep up with their training,” said Moulton. “There’s a lot that goes into that. They have to have around 200 hours of training, individually, each year.”

Moulton says one of the most significant improvements is adding a new fire station using SPLOST money, and he’s thankful voters made that possible.