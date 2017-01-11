Texas Double Killer Set to Be First Execution of 2017

Image: Christopher Wilkins

Death row inmate Christopher Wilkins Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice via AP

Wilkins admitted to the 2005 double slaying — and claimed he had committed another murder and other crimes — during the sentencing phase of his trial.

“I tend to want to take the easy way out,” the ex-con truck driver told the court. “I make bad decisions. I know they’re bad decisions when I’m making them. I make them anyway.

“I think subconsciously, I’ve been trying to kill myself or get myself killed since I was probably 12 or 13 years old,” he added.

In his appeals, Wilkins has argued that his attorney ignored his wish to plead guilty and did not put on a vigorous defense and that an appellate lawyer had a huge conflict of interest, having already accepted a job with the prosecutor’s office.

Lower courts have shot down his pleas for an execution delay. His last hope lies with the Supreme Court. His execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

