Settlement Reached Over Water Park Death of 10-Year-Old

In this file photo, the Verruckt water slide is seen at the Schliiterbahn Water Park in Kansas City. Schlitterbahn Water Parks

The settlement involves two Schlitterbahn entities and the manufacturer of the raft the 10-year-old was riding in, and the lawyers said additional claims would be pursued against others.

“The Schwab family remains determined to hold all those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while doing all they can to ensure this never happens again to another family,” attorneys Michael C. Rader and Todd Scharnhorst said in the statement.

The park boasted that the water slide in question was tallest in the world, a claim confirmed by the Guinness World Records. It dropped riders 169 feet at 65 mph.

The slide’s name, “Verrückt,” is the German word for “insane” or “crazy.” It will be torn down, the water park previously announced.

“Once the investigation is concluded and we are given permission by the court, Verrückt will be decommissioned — closed permanently and the slide removed from the tower,” the park said in an October statement. “In our opinion, it is the only proper course of action following this tragedy.”