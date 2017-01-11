Rep. John Rutherford Taken From U.S. Capitol on Stretcher

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A freshman congressman from Florida, John Rutherford, was wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher on Wednesday.

No other information was available about Rutherford’s condition. His office did not immediately return requests inquiring about his condition.

The 64-year-old Republican worked in law enforcement for 41 years and served as sheriff in Jacksonville, Florida, before being elected to Congress last November. He represents Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
Copyright Associated Press
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

school-bus
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Concerned citizens continue their fight against board of education
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas Executes Convicted Killer in First U.S. Execution of 2017
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ex-UK Spy Christopher Steele Wrote Explosive Trump Memo
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»