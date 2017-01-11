Obama Considers Releasing Chelsea Manning Early

People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Last month, more than

100,000 people signed an online petition seeking commutation of Manning’s sentence, meeting the threshold for a White House response within 60 days. The American Civil Liberties Union and gay-rights groups have also been lobbying for a reprieve.

In their petition to President Obama, Manning’s legal team cited the need for better medical care for gender dysphoria, a condition that includes severe distress or anxiety by some transgender people.

Manning has been receiving hormone therapy at the Leavenworth military prison and is allowed to wear women’s undergarments, but a military doctor recently refused to change her gender on her Army records.

Manning’s aunt said she hoped Obama would consider the former soldier’s troubled upbringing, struggles with gender identity and remorse.

“I would say this is someone who’s never had a chance in life, who is extremely bright, who became extremely emotionally distressed as some point, who made a bad decision, who paid for that bad decision,” Deborah Manning said.

“And it’s time to let her go out and try to make a positive contribution in the world.”