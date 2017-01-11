Concerned citizens continue their fight against board of education

BUTLER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Concerned Citizens of Taylor County continue their fight against the Board of Education after terminating Dr. Gary Gibson in September.

Although the board called a meeting to approve the SPLOST Wednesday night, citizens wanted to make sure they didn’t miss anything discussed. They are still waiting for a response from the board after serving them with a lawsuit last month.

President, of the concerned citizens group, Brenda Gates, says this fight is about getting answers as well as standing up for their rights.

“We still haven’t, to this day, received an answer of why he was let go,” Gates said. “And as a taxpaying citizen, I feel that I have that right, and we have rights.”

The superintendent nor the board wanted to speak about the situation. They have until January 19th to take action against the lawsuit.