Brain Scans Show Fear Center Causes Heart Stress

Data suggest that at least two biologically significant pathways link amygdalar activity to cardiovascular disease events in human beings. One includes activation of the bone marrow (and release of inflammatory cells), which in turn lead to atherosclerotic inflammation and blood clots. The Lancet

The team also found a potential pathway for how that happens – inflammation and more activity in the bone marrow.

Other studies, including on mice, suggest that extra bone marrow activity includes production of an inflammatory chemical called interleukin 6, as well as production of platelets – the blood cells that stick together to form clots.

Cancer can cause stress and some chemotherapy can also cause damage that leads to heart disease, so more study is needed on a larger group of people who don’t have any signs of any disease, the researchers said.

But there were a few people in the group who had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and were not being screened for cancer – and the findings held for them, also. Those with busier amygdalas also were more likely to have a bad heart event within four years.

“This is one of very few studies that you can see metabolic activity in response to stress,” said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a cardiologist at New York University Langone Medical Center who was not involved in the study.

“This is very interesting because it shows a biological connection between the stress and arterial inflammation and cardiac events,” Goldberg told NBC News.

Whether the findings hold or not, stress reduction is good for everyone, Goldberg said.

“Stress is just not good for your health,” she said.

“We know that people who are emotionally stressed are less likely to comply with the things that we do to make them healthy, like exercising, stopping smoking…cutting back on alcohol,” she added.

Now this study shows the stress itself could be damaging, and it shows how.

“It would be interesting to show if you did an intervention, such as stress management, if you would be able to reduce this effect,” she said.

“While we’ve known for years that stress plays a role in cardiovascular disease, it’s been difficult to quantify ‘stress,’ a relatively subjective feeling, for research purposes,” said Dr. Jennifer Haythe, co-director of the Women’s Center for Cardiovascular Health at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

This study, Haythe said, “highlights the interplay between the brain and the heart – a relationship we know exists, but the details of which remain mysterious.”