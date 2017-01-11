Beck, Other Commentators Dismissed From 'Clock Boy' Suit

Ahmed Mohamed shows off his homemade digital at a news conference Aug. 8, 2016, in Dallas. LM Otero / AP

The Mohameds’ attorney, Susan Hutchison, said Wednesday that another respondent, Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne, was separately dismissed in a negotiated agreement. Political commentator Ben Ferguson and the Dallas Fox affiliate, KDFW-TV, were dismissed from the suit last month.

That leaves only radio talk show host Ben Shapiro left, and a hearing on his motion to dismiss is scheduled for Jan. 30.

The motion to dismiss the media respondents was granted with prejudice — meaning the Mohamed family gets nothing and can’t refile the case against them. But Hutchison told NBC News that the Mohameds plan to appeal the dismissals of all but Van Duyne.

“I don’t believe that anyone, including the media, gets a pass to blatantly lie about people,” she said.

Moore cited Texas statutes against so-called SLAPP suits in dismissing the media allegations. SLAPP stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, and the label is applied to lawsuits determined to be malicious or frivolous litigation intended to stifle free expression.

The American Freedom Law Center, which represented Hanson and the Center for Security Policy, called the ruling a victory for “our most fundamental liberty — the right to free expression.”

Beck’s lawyer, Mike Grygiel, said he was pleased by Moore’s ruling, which he called a defense of the First Amendment and of Texas laws designed to “protect free speech through the summary dismissal of unmeritorious defamation claims.”

Ahmed and his family

moved to Qatar last year, saying they were seeking better educational opportunities for the teen.

“I really love the States. It’s my home. But I couldn’t stay,” Ahmed said at the time. “I get death threats. It’s a really sad reality of it.”