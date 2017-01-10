What’s Right With Our Schools: Creekside Elementary recognized by State Superintendent

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Georgia’s top education officials stopped by a Baldwin County school to congratulate them on a special project.

Richard Woods stopped by Creekside Elementary to recognize students and staff for their award winning parental engagement video.

The purpose of it, is to promote parents involvement and engagement in schools.

“This is the first time we have given out this award so we’re really excited and they have kind of set the bar for schools to come,” Woods adds.

Creekside is one of five statewide winners. The Department of Education hosted the video contest during the 2015-2016 school year.

Clarity, creativity, student and parent involvement, and directness of getting out the word were how the video was judged.

Woods says parent involvement is the key to success when aiming for success.

“Our encouragement is for parents to be involved and we need their support. We need their help, because if we’re going to offer all the opportunities we possibly can for our young people. As it progress through our K-12 system, we’re going to need their help,” he continues.

The video mirrored how the behavior at Creekside helped with effective communication and building relationships in order to get the students to the next level.

“It shows that everybody is involved. From the home, the community, to the school. parents, grandparents, teachers and everybody is on one accord when it comes to learning,” says school social worker Ola Scott-Little.

Roslyn Mills child attends Creekside. She says, “If there’s ever an issue, ever a question, every a forgotten assignment, it is so easy to contact a teacher to get in touch. they’re very responsive. They assist and facilitate my job of being the parent of a student; makes it so much easier to have a teacher that accessible and easy to get in touch with.”

“Hopefully we will continue to highlight the importance of parent involvement and engagement throughout the stages as we move forward,” woods continues.

Music teacher, Kathryn Poff, who died in 2015 in a car accident produced the video.