Travel to Washington D.C. from Middle Georgia Regional Airport

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – You will soon be able to take a flight from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport to Washington, D.C. The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved the 4.6 million dollar grant that let’s you do it. The Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Macon-Bibb have been busy for the past two years trying to make this happen and it finally is.

Macon-Bibb County Commission approved a grant from the United States Department of Transportation that will allow people to travel to Washington D.C.

“Washington is our number two market that we developed out of a two market study we did a few months back,” said airport manager Erick D’Leon.

D’Leon and his team studied where people in the Middle Georgia area typically fly to. New York was number one, but they decided to go a different route.

“The number one market for Robins Air-force Base in this immediate community for Bibb and Houston County is the D.C. area,” said D’Leon.

If everything goes as planned, this will mean that two flights will the Middle Georgia airport to Washington D.C., round-trip six days a week. One in the morning and one in the afternoon.

There is no set date on when the Contour Airline flights will start but they are hoping to start by the Spring.

“During the original promotional period, we’ll have tickets for $49.99 each flight. so you’re talking $100 round trip,” D’Leon said. “Gradually work our way up to $89.”

D’leon says the ticket prices go a long way instead of driving an hour or two to the nearest airport. Macon-Bibb County hopes this is the beginning of many more flights in the future.