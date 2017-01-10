No More Gitmo Releases to Be Sought Under Obama

The U.S. detention center at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. AP

The Defense Department announced this week that four detainees had been transferred from the base to Saudi Arabia, leaving 55 in custody. “It will be up to my successor” what to do with any others, Carter said Tuesday.

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump’s nominee to replace Carter at the Pentagon, has voiced strong opposition to releasing detainees at Guantanamo.

As recently as last month, Trump himself asked Obama to stop releasing detainees, and during the presidential campaign, he even

said he’d be “fine” with sending U.S. citizens accused of terrorism to the base.

Obama had sought to close the facility since he took office eight years ago but was unable to overcome sustained logistical, political and congressional obstacles.

Last month, the president cited continued operation of the facility among his objections when he

signed a $611 billion military appropriations bill, saying, “It will be judged harshly by history.”