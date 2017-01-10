New business relocating from Atlanta to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – J.R. McNair is in the business of building businesses. His company, The Velocity Accelerator, relocated to Macon just a few months ago and has already helped several develop new business plans.

McNair says he sees the potential in Macon and what it could become.

“We wanted to make sure we developed a community–an ecosystem rather of businesses here in this area that could thrive,” he continued.

Now, thanks to The Velocity Accelerator’s eight week “business boot-camp”, an Atlanta based company is relocating from the capital city to Macon.

Alfonzo Thurman’s business, Mules2Go, started out doing on-demand delivery to contractors. He says he believes its expansion to Middle Georgia will bring jobs.

“We think we can help service the Macon community with deliveries of all types and also to expand and even create some job opportunities for folks in Macon to drive for us,” said Thurman.

McNair has helped a number of local businesses become very successful including Georgia Artisan–located in downtown Macon.

According to owner Andrew Eck, McNair insisted that Eck hire employees and even funded it so they could focus on brand building.

“We looked at changing our name changing our logo and now we have a team of five all together and we have a shop that’s improved its efficiency,” said Eck.

McNair added that his business is important because it’s the only one of its kind in Middle Georgia.

“That’s why we launched this here in Macon. There’s no accelerator in this region. We’re the first and we’re just trying to make a difference,” he said.

McNair is aiming to take businesses far beyond their early success and help transform Macon into a city where entrepreneurship is encouraged.