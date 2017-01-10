Medical Monday: Gallbladder disease

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you begin to feel pain in your abdomen, you may have a potentially serious problem called gallbladder disease.

The gallbladder is a small organ underneath the organ that stores bile and passes it along to the small intestine.

One of the types of gallbladder disease are gallstones, which are hard particles that form and can block the passage to your gallbladder.

Dr. Patrick Narh-Martey from the Coliseum Medical Centers stopped by the 41NBC studio to offer advice for Medical Monday. He says if you feel pain in your abdomen, get checked out by a doctor – it could be gallbladder disease and you might need surgery.