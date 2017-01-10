Lester Holt Interviews President Obama Ahead of Final Address

NBC News’ Lester Holt interviewed President Barack Obama on Tuesday — ahead of the president’s farewell address to the nation in Chicago.

Holt traveled on Air Force One with Obama on his final trip as commander-in-chief to Chicago Tuesday afternoon — the birthplace of his presidential campaign. The two will also visit a restaurant in Chicago’s Hyde Park and discuss how well Obama believes he delivered on promises he made eight years ago and his hope for the nation going forward.

President Obama told Holt while aboard Air Force One that he hoped he could properly convey the gratitude he felt, both for his staff and his supporters.

“You know when you when you reflect back on eight years, for all the highs and the lows, the one thing that is a constant is the incredible dedication of the people who got you there,” Obama said, adding that he meant everyone from his staff to “the people who, you know, would say that the work we did made a difference.”

“I think that that sense of gratitude that I feel for those folks, I just hope I’m able to express that,” he said.

More of the interview will be the focus of a one-hour “Dateline NBC” special, “Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope,” airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Parts of the interview will also be featured on the various platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including TODAY, “NBC Nightly News” and NBCNews.com.

President-elect Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd flanked by his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, at his election party in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2008. Emmanuel Dunand / AFP – Getty Images