Lantern Lofts and Triangle Business Center open for success seekers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Businessman Billy Pitts looked at the vacant old Putzel’s Lighting Building on Georgia Avenue and saw a way to help economic development – so he bought it.

Now, it’s been renovated into the Lantern Lofts and Triangle Business Center. Both are aimed at recent graduates or current graduate students. The Lofts and Business Center offer one or three year leases.

Pitts stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the development.

The Triangle Business Center offers 13, fully-furnished offices with access to conference rooms, technology and lounging.

The Lantern Loft apartments are also fully-furnished and ready for move in.

The cost ranges from $675-$775 a month.

For tours of the facility and applications, call (478) 746-2655. For more information, visit their Facebook page.