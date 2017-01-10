Krogers around Georgia are joining the fight against ovarian cancer

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking to help in the fight against cancer, look no further than your local grocery store.

Tuesday Kroger locations across Georgia began their “Round Up Change” campaign to help raise money for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

They’re asking customers and employees to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount.

Employee Gloria Crawford says she’s glad they’re partnering with the Ovarian Cancer Alliance to do their part in bringing awareness.

“Ovarian Cancer is very dangerous. We want to make sure that we’re helping out as a community so that funds are available for these treatments,” she said.

If your total at the register is 99 dollars and two cents, they’re asking that you “round up” to the nearest dollar.

That would make the total one hundred dollars even, and 98 cents will go the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

The round up will be going on until January 15th.