In Historic Move, Sen. Booker to Testify Against Sessions

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, at a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Nov. 29 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Sessions turned the rejection into a launchpad for his political career. He was elected attorney general of Alabama before being elected in 1996 to the U.S. Senate, where he is considered among the more conservative members.

Sessions was Trump’s earliest supporter in the Senate, where his fierce opposition to illegal immigration and skepticism toward legal immigration aligned with Trump’s campaign message.

He has been criticized by numerous liberal and civil rights organizations, which cite his strong opposition to expansion of rights for gay and lesbian Americans, legalization of marijuana even for medical use, legal abortion, embryonic stem cell research and President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

In his statement, Booker also singled out what he characterized as Sessions’ opposition to “bipartisan criminal justice reform” and his “efforts earlier in his career to deny citizens voting rights.”

“The Attorney General is responsible for ensuring the fair administration of justice, and based on his record, I lack confidence that Senator Sessions can honor this duty,” Booker said.