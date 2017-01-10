In Farewell Speech, Obama Comes Full Circle

People wait in line, most for two or more hours, in sub-zero wind chill temperatures outside McCormick Place to get tickets for President Barack Obama’s speech on Jan. 7 in Chicago Scott Olson / Getty Images

And, Earnest said, Obama will talk about “fairness and justices” and “the challenges that lie ahead.”

“I can tell you, in general, that the President is committed to delivering a forward-looking speech that will examine briefly the significant progress that our country has made in the last eight years,” he told reporters during a briefing on Monday. “But it will take a closer look and he’ll spend more time talking about what the President believes is necessary for us to confront the challenges that lie ahead.”

Related:

Then vs. Now: Obama’s Presidency, By the Numbers

The Obamas have welcomed the Trumps to the White House, stressed national unity and chosen to focus on the smooth transition of power.

First Lady Michelle Obama, who like her husband remains a widely popular public figure, had tears in her eyes last week as she delivered a stirring goodbye speech.

“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life,” she said. “And I hope I made you

proud.”

Obama will deliver his speech at McCormick Place, which sits on the city’s lakefront and is the largest convention center in North America. Some 14,000 people are expected to attend, the

Chicago Tribune reported.