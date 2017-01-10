'I Had to Do It,' Charleston Church Killer Tells Jury

A few people stop to observe the makeshift memorial in front of Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2017. Logan Cyrus / AFP – Getty Images

“Anyone, including the prosecution, who thinks I’m filled with hatred has no idea what hate is. They don’t know anything about hate,” Roof said. “From what I’ve been told, I have a right to ask to give me a life sentence. But I’m not sure what good that would do anyway.”

Roof’s only apparent attempt to influence the jury was his reminder that only one member had to disagree with imposing the death penalty. That statement drew quiet gasps from some in the audience.

Then Roof finished abruptly: “That’s all.”

He sat, and U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel turned to the jury, instructing them on deliberations that could quickly result in a vote for execution.

Throughout the penalty phase, the lives of the victims — the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Myra Thompson, 59; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; and Tywanza Sanders, 26 — loomed over the jury. In pictures, video and audio recordings and in testimony by loved ones, the prosecution illustrated the void left by the killings.

The killings’ impact on the victims’ families and communities was integral to the government’s case.

So was showing Roof’s planning for the June 17, 2015 massacre, in which Roof targeted a group of worshipers who’d invited him to study the Bible with them on a Wednesday night, waiting nearly an hour before opening fire.

The government has also stressed Roof’s apparent lack of remorse afterward.

Prosecutors shared with the jury portions of Roof’s jailhouse journal, dated six weeks after the killings.

In one, Roof wrote: “I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry.”