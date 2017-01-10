CGTC dealing out annual Pomp & Circumstance Casino Night Fundraiser

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for the excitement of gambling without having to spend real money, Central Georgia Technical College’s Casino Night has you covered.

The 3rd Annual Pomp & Circumstance Casino Night offers a lively night of blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em, Roulette and Craps, all run by professional dealers. Each person gets $25,000 in “play money.”

The event is Friday, January 20 at Emerson Ballroom in downtown Macon. It starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Recommended attire is black tie or cocktail attire.

Food will be provided and there will be a live DJ. Prizes at the end of the night include electronics, jewelry, vacation and artwork.

Tickets are $50 or $85 per couple.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://www.centralgatech.edu/foundation/events.html.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

cgtc-lockdown
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Central Georgia Technical College Macon campus placed on temporary lockdown after shots fired
Read More»
e3
5 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Students receive technical certifications through new jumpstart program
Read More»
Nursing dummy at CGTC.
10 months ago
0 Comments for this article
CGTC offering new registered nursing program
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»