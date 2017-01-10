Californian Man Charged With Shooting U.S. Diplomat in Mexico

A man identified by the FBI as Zia Zafar of California makes a purchase at a Starbucks in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, a day after Christopher Ashcroft, a U.S. vice consul, was shot. U.S. Justice Department

Other than the disguise, the gunman made few efforts to hide his act, which was recorded on numerous security cameras, the FBI said. Photos attached to the affidavit show the gunman before, after and even during the shooting, which Mexican authorities called a “cunning and cowardly attack.”

Zafar was identified as the suspect after he was recorded on video Saturday paying for a purchase at a local Starbucks using a credit card, which bore his real name, the FBI said. He was in Mexico on a student visa and lived in Guadalajara, according to the affidavit.

The FBI made no mention of a possible motive for the shooting. No attorney for Zafar is listed in court documents.