Bizarre 90-Minute Chase Ends With Gang Member's Arrest

A man believed to be an attempted murder suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday at the end of an erratic 90-minute chase on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

The chase began around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the Reseda area, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Unit.

The driver in the bizarre chase, which varied from low to high speeds to complete stops, is believed to be 32-year-old Marcos Tulio Flores, who police described as a documented gang member. Police say he was armed during the chase, and he appeared to fire in the direction of officers at least once.

The suspect led police on an erratic chase that caused the 405 to be shut down in both directions at one point. He was finally taken into custody by SWAT officers, with the help of a police K9, on the southbound freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area.

There were no reports of injuries to civilians or officers in the chase, police said.

Police Monday were seeking a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting and critically wounding his sister-in-law in Van Nuys.

Marcos Tulio Flores, described as a documented gang member, is suspected of shooting the 36-year-old victim in the early morning hours Sunday in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Flores is Hispanic, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The car connected to the shooting was the one police were believed to be chasing and was described as a gray 2004 Acura TL with the California license plate 7ELH285.

Anyone who spots him should not make contact but instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s West Valley Division at (818) 374-7746 or (818) 374-7880. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- TIPS.

