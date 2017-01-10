Alexander IV Elementary plans move forward with public meeting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon and the developers of the old Alexander IV Elementary are meeting Tuesday night to reveal what the plans are for the new building.

“They’re really excited they’re going to develop it into something versus just an empty building just sitting there,” said Ingleside neighbor Lauren Dixon.

Time has taken its toll on what was once Alexander IV Elementary School on Ridge Avenue.

“Alexander IV was in danger of demolition by neglect,” said Kim Campbell with Historic Macon.

But now, it’s time that changes.

“I’ve already, even today, heard people say they’re so excited to see what they’re going to do because it’s a large lot in the middle of residences,” said Campbell.

Dover Development has big plans for the once proud building.

“Dover Development proposes a senior living facility in there,” said Campbell.

That’s why they’re hosting a public meeting Tuesday to reveal what’s going on–something Kim Campbell with historic Macon has been waiting for.

“A lot of people are really, just, have been waiting for years to see something happen with this particular building,” said Campbell.

The neighborhood is waiting as well, after all, the building is right in the middle of a bunch of houses–and right across the street from Dixon’s home.

“I know there was other options other than making it senior living, like a school, or a community center or whatever, but I think everyone’s excited about the option that they’ve chosen,” said Dixon.

It came about through Historic Macon’s Fading Five List–which includes historic buildings that are endangered.

“Last year what we were able to do is we helped facilitate a deal to get the property out of the board of education’s hands because they didn’t need it, and helped us begin the process of finding Dover Development, who are going to do something with the building itself,” said Campbell.

The process takes time–time that’s coming to an end, as the final phase of construction begins.

If you missed the meeting tonight, head over to Historic Macon’s website for more information.