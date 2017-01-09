Water main break shuts down Greene Street in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers with the Milledgeville Water Deparment are working to fix a 10-inch water main break on Greene St.

A news release from the city says the break occurred at 510 West Greene St.

A city worker told 41NBC they hope to have the break fixed during the day so repairs don’t drag into the night.

For now, the road is closed from the intersection of Clark and Greene St. down to Tatnall and Greene St. Residents in the area will be without water until the break is fixed.

