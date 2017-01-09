U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots at Iran Boats: Pentagon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Strait of Hormuz

Map showing the location of the Strait of Hormuz.

During a single week in August, the

U.S. fired warning shots at Iranian vessels in similar circumstances on two separate occasions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In November, there was more tension in the same waters when an

Iranian Navy boat trained its gun at a passing U.S. military helicopter.

The incident comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

In September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be “shot out of the water.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Water pressure problem forces Twiggs County Schools closure
5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Water main break shuts down Greene Street in Milledgeville
Read More»
web-11
17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
DOT approves grant for flights from Macon to Washington D.C.
Read More»
Across The Nation
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»