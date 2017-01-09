U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots at Iran Boats: Pentagon

Map showing the location of the Strait of Hormuz.

During a single week in August, the

U.S. fired warning shots at Iranian vessels in similar circumstances on two separate occasions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In November, there was more tension in the same waters when an

Iranian Navy boat trained its gun at a passing U.S. military helicopter.

The incident comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

In September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be “shot out of the water.”