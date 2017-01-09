Texas Cop Suspended After Tackling Girl in Viral Video

The attorneys for the family involved in the Fort Worth police viral video are expected to discuss the officer’s punishment at 3 p.m. Monday, which you can watch live in the above video player.

A Fort Worth police officer was suspended for 10 days without pay after a viral video surfaced of him arresting a mother and her two daughters last month, sources say.

Officer William A. Martin was informed of the punishment Monday morning.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Mayor Betsy Price annouced the punishment at a news confernce Monday afternoon.

FWPD Discuss Officer’s Suspension A Fort Worth police officer was suspended for 10 days without pay after a viral video surfaced of him arresting a mother and her two daughters last month, sources say. (Published 15 minutes ago)

An internal affairs investigation found Martin used excessive force when he arrested Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters.

The incident happened after Craig called 911 to report a neighbor had grabbed her 7-year-old son when the boy allegedly threw some raisins in the neighbor’s yard.

Instead of arresting the neighbor, Martin questioned why Craig didn’t teach her son not to litter and suggested the neighbor had the right to touch the boy.

Craig had warrants for unpaid traffic tickets and was arrested for failure to identify herself and resisting arrest. Her two daughters were arrested for interfering.

A Tarrant County grand jury will consider the entire case, the district attorney’s office said.

After learning of Martin’s punishment, Craig’s attorney, Lee Merritt, voiced his outrage via Twitter.