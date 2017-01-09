Teenage boys rescued after boat sinks on Lake Juliette

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three teenage boys were rescued on Lake Juliette after their boat began to sink Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake around 5:30 a.m. after the boys’ boat began taking on water once they reached the middle of the lake.

The teens were planning on going duck hunting.

All three teenagers were rescued and medically evaluated. One boy was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The other two were released.

The Department of Natural Resources, Monroe County Emergency Services, and Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.