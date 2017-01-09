Spotify Looks to Obama in Search for New “President of Playlists”

Spotify has a new job opening–but the requirements seem targeted to a very, very specific type of person.

The advertisement for a new “President of Playlists” at the popular music streaming company seeks someone with “at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation”.

The winning candidate should have a Nobel Peace Prize, and they should be able to speak passionately about music playlists at press events, the job listing reads.

“Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time.”

The listing is a thinly veiled appeal to United States President Barack Obama, who has made celebrated playlists for the company over his two terms in office. If he won the role, he would go from overseeing the welfare of a nation to overseeing the streaming company’s music curation and playlists team.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek even tweeted the president on Monday, just to make sure he saw it.

Last year, Obama released his summer vacation playlist, which was not only praised by music critics, but shot to the most listened-to position on Spotify within a day.

President Obama will be out of a his current job as of this month, when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the new President of the United States.