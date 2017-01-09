Middle Georgia lawmakers discuss hot button issues at opening session

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The House and Senate met Monday morning at the Capitol for the Georgia Assembly’s opening session.

Lawmakers and family members gathered to watch members of the assembly be sworn in. Several of Middle Georgia’s own were among those sworn in during the proceedings.

They’re ready to get back to the issues at hand. Representative Miriam Paris told 41NBC she believes making Macon-Bibb a center of tourist attractions could help create jobs.

“Tourism is one of the committees that I really want to be on and I think of tourism as an industry.” Paris said. “So I can look at possibly marketing Bibb County. We have so many big boxes that are empty that business could occupy, it could bring good jobs for our people,” she continued.

The state of Georgia just recently passed legislation about medical marijuana, led by Representative Allen Peake.

“I’m going to be focusing on medical Cannabis legislation. We’ve been working on it…this will actually be our forth year working on it..we’re trying to expand that opportunity to other folks who might need it–who have debilitating illnesses,” said Peake

Paris believes the education system is in great need of attention. This is something she and Representative Peake have in common.

“Without a good education system, we’re going to be behind the ball and so we’ve got to make sure that our teachers are paid well…we’ve got to make sure that our children have a good curriculum,” she added.

Senator John F. Kennedy says reducing red tape and regulations on businesses as well as reform on taxes are two major points the senate will be addressing.

“We’ve got some taxes and some tax structures that really don’t produce any more revenue than what it costs to get them…that doesn’t make sense so that’s one of the thing that we’re going to be looking at,” he said.

Miriam Paris says the days are long and the work is hard but for these Middle Georgia Lawmakers, seeing change in the communities they serve are what make this upcoming session important.

One of the issues senators and representatives say is still up in the air is what to do about healthcare. According to Kennedy, lawmakers are waiting to hear from the Trump administration before carrying on with any legislation regarding the matter.