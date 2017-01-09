Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation

Bill and Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea attended “The Color Purple” in New York. Allen Mitchell

Clinton’s appearance made a big splash on social media, similar to a

photo of her hiking taken days after the election. The Nov. 10 photo shared by mom Margot Gerster was taken in the woods in Clinton’s hometown of Chappaqua, New York, and featured Gerster and her daughter smiling next to Clinton.

Despite keeping a low profile, Clinton and former President Bill Clinton will

attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, aides confirmed to NBC News.

While her “Color Purple” visit brought visible energy to the theater, one audience member told The Times it stirred up mixed feelings for him.

“I was having every emotion I’ve tried to get rid of over the past few weeks,” Jordan Serpone, 33, who shook Clinton’s hand during intermission, said. “She shouldn’t be here. She should be planning her Cabinet.”