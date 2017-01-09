Dylann Roof Offers No Evidence in Death Penalty Hearings

Federal prosecutors rested their case on Monday that convicted killer and self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof should be executed for gunning down nine worshipers at a South Carolina church in 2015.

So did Roof, who is representing himself during the penalty phase of his federal trial.

Over four days of testimony, Roof, 22, didn’t make much of an argument that he should be spared. He didn’t challenge any of the government’s witnesses — some 38 victims of the attack on Emanuel AME Church were expected to testify — nor did he call any of his own witnesses.

Roof did, however, seek to limit how many victims government prosecutors could present. (In a motion, he described their testimony as “excessive”.) And in his opening statement last Wednesday — his first public statement since the June 17 attack — he explained the highly unusual choice to act as his own lawyer.

“I chose to represent myself to prevent my lawyers from presenting [my] mental health evaluation,” Roof said, adding: “There is nothing wrong with me psychologically.”

Meanwhile, the government called witness after witness to offer a window into the emotionally raw aftermath of the June 17 attack.

