DOT approves grant for flights from Macon to Washington D.C.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to enter a grant agreement with Middle Georgia Regional Airport to send charter flights to Washington D.C.

The DOT will provide the airport $4.6 million dollars over two years to help make the flights happen.

Contour Airlines and their 30-seat planes will provide the flights.

Erick D’Leon, Airport Manager at Middle Georgia Regional Airport told 41NBC he’s excited. D’Leon has already scheduled meetings this week to see when flights to the nation’s capital can begin.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission meets Jan. 10 to officially approve the grant.

41NBC previously covered this story. To see it, and for more information about ticket costs, click here.

 

