Six Dead, Travel Snarled as Storms Lash Southeast, West

As traffic creeps past on the New Jersey Turnpike, drivers work on cars stuck in the snow Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, near New Brunswick, N.J. Mel Evans / AP

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary ground stop at Philadelphia’s airport Saturday due to ice and snow, and major delays were reported at New York City-area airports.

A little more than 5 ½ inches of snow was recorded at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia saw just over 4 ½ inches of snow by Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

It was treacherous travel in North Carolina, with the state Highway Patrol reporting 260 wrecks during the storm. In the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, there were 46 crashes with injuries from 10 p.m. Friday into around noon Saturday, EMS said.

Across the state more than 9,000 customers were without power as of Saturday afternoon, down from 16,000, the state Department of Public Safety said.

In Virginia, state troopers responded to 527 crashes and helped 686 stuck drivers by Saturday evening. “Give ’em a rest. Stay home!” Virginia State Police said in a Twitter message to drivers.

Boston’s mayor warned earlier Saturday of up to a foot of snow; by just after 8 p.m. nearly 6 inches was recorded in the northeast section of the city, the weather service said, although the city of Weymouth to the southeast did reach a foot by then.

“It does wrap up as we go into Sunday, but leaves behind bitterly cold air,” according to Weather Channel meteorologist Danielle Banks.

Low temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees — and with a wind chill near zero — had been forecast for Richmond, Virginia, overnight.

Lows of 15 degrees were forecast for New York City on Sunday; a low of 14 degrees were forecast for Philadelphia; and 15 degree low was eyed for Washington, D.C. In Raleigh, North Carolina, a high of 27 degrees during the day and a low of just 2 degrees at night was forecast.

Out West, another storm prompted winter storm warnings and advisories for a swath from eastern Washington and much of Oregon to Idaho, northern Nevada and northwestern Utah.

Reno, Nevada, prepared for floods and states of emergency were declared in Washoe, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties,

NBC affiliate KRNV reported.

Yosemite National Park closed access to Yosemite Valley in anticipation of expected flooding of the Merced River Sunday. The Generals Highway into Sequoia National Park was closed due to rock slides and flooding, cutting off access to the big trees.

A forecast of dangerous snow and ice in Oregon prompted a home Portland Trailblazers basketball game and a University of Portland men’s college basketball game against Gonzaga to be postponed.

People pick up sandbags from the Department of Public Works Operation Yard in preparation of the incoming storm in San Francisco on Jan. 7, 2017. STEPHEN LAM / Reuters

More than 100 flights into or out of Portland’s airport Sunday were canceled, the airport said Saturday night. In Eugene in southern Oregon, 4 1/2 inches of snow fell Saturday, the National Weather Service said.