Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A horrific security video aired Sunday shows the moment the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter pulled a gun from his waistband and began his deadly rampage.

The 22-second recording, first obtained by TMZ, shows a man casually strolling among travelers before taking out the pistol. The man is able to fire his gun several times as others barely have a chance to react.

You can see horror on people’s faces as they begin to realize what is going on, then they try to run and find cover wherever they can. A blurred out figure appears to stumble onscreen as a result of the shooting.

Five people were killed and six more were injured in the shooting.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been charged with performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation and two other counts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said. The charges could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.

Related: ‘We Have to Do More’: Defense Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting

Image: A screengrab of surveillance footage shows Esteban Santiago as he fires his first shots in the baggage claim area of Florida's Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, Jan. 6, 2017.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Hid in Closet During Airport Mass Shooting
Read More»
Across The Nation
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Paint Not Dry on Trump Legal Dispute Over Unpaid Bill
Read More»
Across The Nation
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
'We Have to Do More': Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»