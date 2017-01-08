Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address

NBC News’ Lester Holt will interview President Barack Obama on Tuesday — ahead of the president’s farewell address to the nation in Chicago.

Holt will travel on Air Force One with Obama on his final trip as commander-in-chief to Chicago — the birthplace of his presidential campaign. The two will also visit a restaurant in Chicago’s Hyde Park and discuss how well Obama believes he delivered on promises he made eight years ago and his hope for the nation going forward.

The interview will be the focus of a one-hour “Dateline NBC” special, “Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope,” airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Parts of the interview will also be featured on the various platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including TODAY, “NBC Nightly News” and NBCNews.com.

Image: Barack, Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama

