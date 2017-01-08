Killed on Vacation: Airport Victims Were Headed to Cruises

Terry Andres, 62, of Virginia Beach, Va., was going on a 16-day cruise with his wife when he was killed Friday. Courtesy of Andres family

Andres was an employee at Norfolk Naval Shipyard,

The Virginian-Pilot reported, and was a support technician volunteer with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department since 2004.

“He was well liked and respected for both his dedication to being a volunteer as well as his professional approach to his job as a support tech,” the department said in a statement. “We mourn his passing as we do all the victims of the senseless attack in Ft. Lauderdale.”

Ryan Kim, Andres’ daughter, told

The Palm Beach Post that her father texted upon landing in Fort Lauderdale for their 16-day cruise. She was in disbelief that her father was taken so suddenly, she added.

“I know that everyone always says that people are the greatest in the world, but he was the greatest person you could know,” Kim told the newspaper. “He never had a horrible word to say about anyone or anything.”

He often traveled just for work, she added, and this was the first time her parents, who were married for over 40 years, were getting to go on such a vacation.

Michael Oehme, 57

Oehme, of Council Bluff, Iowa, had flown to Florida with his wife, Kari, for another high seas adventure, his family said.

Amid the chaos, Kari, 52, suffered a shoulder wound, but was expected to recover, Oehme’s sister, Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, told

NBC affiliate WOWT.

Oehme-Miller said the couple were frequent travelers, and that a family member was flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari return home.

Oehme worked as a surveyor, while his wife is a customer service representative for a telecommunications company, according to her Facebook profile.

Their daughter, Andrea Oehme, shared on Facebook the image of a candle and the words: “Pray for Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Victims.”