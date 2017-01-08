Brother: Why Wasn't Airport Shooting Suspect Treated?

Bryan Santiago speaks about his brother Esteban, a man accused of shooting five people at a Florida airport on Friday, in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Danica Coto / AP

Santiago said he checked a bag with a Walther 9 mm handgun in it and two magazines of ammunition, picked up the bag after landing in Florida, loaded it in a bathroom and stepped out and shot the first people he encountered, the FBI said in the affidavit.

Federal guidelines allow for passengers to check unloaded guns in a locked case, and also allows for ammunition to be placed in checked baggage.

After he was released from the mental health facility, Anchorage police returned his gun on Dec. 8 after coordinating with the FBI, Anchorage Police Chief Chris Tolley said.

Anchorage officials are still investigating the case. U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, Karen Loeffler, said federal laws restricted gun possession by anyone “adjudicated mentally ill” — which she noted was a “difficult standard” to establish.

Based on federal standards, “[Santiago] is not somebody that would have been prohibited based on the information that they had,” she said.

Bryan Santiago said that when his brother told him in Alaska that he was hearing voices, he urged him to seek professional help.

“They knew it, that he has psychological problems. When FBI visited me yesterday here, they told me that,” Santiago said. “That he went to FBI offices. If they knew it, then why did they have him free?”

“I want to say to the international and American people that he, before that, went to FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska, asking for help,” Bryan Santiago said.

Santiago was charged Saturday with three federal counts, and faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted, prosecutors said.