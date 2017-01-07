Three Victims in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Identified

Terry Andres Courtesy of Andres family

Andres was an employee at Norfolk Naval Shipyard,

The Virginian-Pilot reported, and was a support technician volunteer with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department since 2004.

“He was well liked and respected for both his dedication to being a volunteer as well as his professional approach to his job as a support tech,” the department said in a statement. “We mourn his passing as we do all the victims of the senseless attack in Ft. Lauderdale.”

Michael Oehme, 57

Oehme, of Council Bluff, Iowa, flew to Florida with his wife, Kari, to go on a cruise, his family said.

Kari Oehme, 52, suffered a shoulder wound, but was expected to recover, Oehme’s sister, Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, told

NBC affiliate WOWT.

Oehme-Miller said the couple were frequent travelers, and that another family member was flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme come home.