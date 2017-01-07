One of Five Killed in Florida Identified as Virginia Man

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Esteban Ruiz Santiago is charged with murder.

Esteban Ruiz Santiago is charged with murder. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Federal law

allows passengers to check unloaded guns in a locked case and carry ammunition in a checked bag.

Relatives and federal officials said that Santiago, a veteran of the war in Iraq, had been receiving treatment for

mental issues that included hearing voices.

They also confirmed that in November, Santiago entered the FBI office in Anchorage and claimed a U.S. intelligence agency was controlling his mind and that the CIA had made him watch ISIS videos. Local police responded to the incident, and Santiago voluntarily entered a mental health facility for treatment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
49 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge Refuses to Release 4 Accused of Beating Teen
Read More»
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Airport Shooting Survivor: I Was Shielded By Stranger
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»