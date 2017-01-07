One of Five Killed in Florida Identified as Virginia Man

Esteban Ruiz Santiago is charged with murder. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Federal law

allows passengers to check unloaded guns in a locked case and carry ammunition in a checked bag.

Relatives and federal officials said that Santiago, a veteran of the war in Iraq, had been receiving treatment for

mental issues that included hearing voices.

They also confirmed that in November, Santiago entered the FBI office in Anchorage and claimed a U.S. intelligence agency was controlling his mind and that the CIA had made him watch ISIS videos. Local police responded to the incident, and Santiago voluntarily entered a mental health facility for treatment.

