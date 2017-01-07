Georgia State student dies in crash on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia State student is dead after a single-car accident on I-75 Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Malik Jordan was traveling north when he lost control of his Lincoln Navigator after hitting a patch of ice on a bridge near mile marker 188. His vehicle went off the highway and struck a tree.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was a factor, according to what witnesses told deputies at the scene.

A resident of Albany, Jordan was traveling back to Atlanta where he was a student at Georgia State University.

 

 

