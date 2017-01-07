Airport Shooting Suspect Complained of Hearing Voices: Officials

This photo from social media shows Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. When and where the photo was taken is not clear, but the images have been circulated to law enforcement in the context of the ongoing criminal investigation.

“He was pro-America,” Bryan Santiago said.

Two years ago, Santiago moved to Alaska, where he lived with a woman and a child and where he worked as a security guard, his brother said. He also owned a handgun.

In January 2016, he was charged with criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of assault after he allegedly broke open the door of a bathroom and yelled and choked his girlfriend, according to police records. The case was dismissed in March, according to online records. A call to an attorney listed as representing Santiago was not immediately returned.

Santiago was unharmed during his arrest after the shooting in Florida, and no law enforcement officers fired any shots, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Investigators believe he acted alone, Israel said.

Piro, of the FBI’s Miami division, said Friday night that investigators are not aware of any incident that occurred on the flight or in the baggage claim area before Santiago opened fire.