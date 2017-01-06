SeaWorld Killer Whale in 'Blackfish' Documentary Dies

Killer whale Tilikum appears during its performance in its show at SeaWorld on March 30, 2011, in Orlando, Fla. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

“Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby said in a statement. “My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family.”

Tilikum was SeaWorld’s most prolific male orca, siring 14 calves while he was at SeaWorld Orlando. He arrived at the park about 25 years ago and was noticeable for his size at more than 22 feet and 11,800 pounds.

The creature was born off the coast of Iceland and after his capture was brought to the aquarium Sealand of the Pacific in Canada.

While at Sealand in 1992, Tilikum and two female orcas were responsible for the death of a part-time trainer who slipped and fell into their pool and was submerged by them.

Tilikum was moved to SeaWorld Orlando a short time later, and Sealand later closed.

In 1999, a naked man who had eluded security and sneaked into SeaWorld at night was found dead the next morning draped over Tilikum in a breeding tank in the back of Shamu Stadium.

But it was the 2010 death of SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau by Tilikum after a “Dine with Shamu” show that left the biggest impact on the future of orcas at SeaWorld parks. Brancheau was killed in front of a lie audience while interacting with Tilikum at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Entertainment officials announced in March 2016 that the tourist attraction would end its orca breeding program and theatrical shows involving killer whales. The decision came six years after Brancheau’s death and three years after the release of the documentary, “Blackfish,” which chronicled Tilikum’s life and Brancheau’s death.