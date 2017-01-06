Panetta: Trump Should Not Tweet Intelligence Criticism

In an exclusive interview with TODAY, former CIA Director Leon Panetta tells Matt Lauer that once President-elect Donald Trump is briefed by intelligence officials about alleged Russian hacking, he “is going to realize that this is a very important issue that must be dealt with seriously.” Panetta also explains what kind of message he thinks it would send if Trump reverses sanctions Obama imposed against Russia. More on this story here.

