Memorial Park Recreation Center re-opening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Memorial Park Recreation Center is re-opening it’s doors to the community.

Macon-Bibb leaders were able to take a first look at the renovations. There’s a new fitness room, computer area, meeting spaces and bathrooms.

The 2.5 million dollar improvement project was part of the SPLOST which was voted on in 2012. Macon-Bibb commissioner, Virgil Watkins says one penny in sales tax can really make a difference.

“When you put all of that together to actually deal with the needs of the community in a quantifiable way, it’s a good thing,” said Watkins.

The rec center will be open to the community Saturday January 14th from 10 AM to 2 PM. There will be bounce houses, games and a tour of the new and improved center.

There is still more to be done to the recreation center. With November 2016’s vote on the SPLOST, the recreation center will have improvements done to the outdoor amenities like the playground, basketball court, and baseball field.